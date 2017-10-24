Sam Smith Confirms To Ellen DeGeneres That He's 'Quite Happy' & Taken After Public PDA With 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Being in love looks good on Sam Smith.

For Tuesday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres's chat show, the hitmaker slightly opened up about his budding romance with 13 Reason Why star Brandon Flynn. Oooh, do tell!

Related: Sam Comes Out With Gender-Fluid Identity

Although Sam has been relatively tight lipped about his new relationship, he did tell Ellen that he was no longer single and quite "happy" with his taken status. Awwwww.

When asked if he was flying solo these days, the British belter shared:

"No, I'm not, which is crazy… It's weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I'm singing songs about another guy. I'm quite happy, so it's quite weird."

The Too Good At Goodbyes singer is certainly happy these days as he was practically glowing during his visit. In case you forgot, Sam and Brandon went public with their relationship earlier this month when they shared a smooch on the streets of NYC. Too cute.

In addition to commenting on his love life, Sam addressed his Oscars controversy, his break from the spotlight, and his haunted house. Be sure to watch the highlights from his sit down (below)!

Sam Opens Up About His Love Life

Smith Is Given A Fright

[Image via EllenTube/FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: awwwww, brandon flynn, daytime tv, ellen degeneres, gay gay gay, lgbt, love line, music minute, oscars, sam smith, tv news