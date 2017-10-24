Justin Bieber Spotted Hanging Out At Selena Gomez's Place While The Weeknd Is On Tour!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are hanging out again!

The Biebs was spotted arriving at Selenita's Studio City home on Sunday evening for a group hangout, with several of their mutual friends present. Sources tell TMZ they were even seen hanging last week too!

But relax, it's just as friends this time. They're totally over that Jelena 4 ever undying love thing.

At least, Selena definitely is. The Wolves singer's relationship with The Weeknd is reportedly still going strong. The only reason he wasn't at Sunday's soirée is because he's still on tour. He's even apparently cool with them being friendly.

Though sources close to him do deny the Justin/Selena hangouts prior to Sunday. Hmm. Were those reports off… or did he just not know about that one?

Eh, we're sure he's cool with it. When is The Weeknd not cool??

