Shawn Johnson Gives An Update On The Emotional & Physical Pain She Felt Following Her Miscarriage: 'I Felt Guilty'

Shawn Johnson is on the mend.

As we reported earlier this week, former Olympic gold medal winner, and her husband, NFL free agent Andrew East, revealed in a very sad video on Saturday that they've recently suffered a miscarriage.

The couple has been overwhelmed by the support from their vulnerable video, and announced on Monday that they will continue to share their journey of trying to start a family.

In a new video posted to YouTube, the gymnast said to their fans:

"It was a super emotional roller coaster, and one that we never imagined sharing with the world. But we felt like so many people go through it that it was something we wanted to share with you guys. We've never posted anything that raw and real before, and it meant a lot to us."

While talking about how she felt in the aftermath of the miscarriage, Shawn admitted to feeling a lot of guilt surrounding losing the baby:

"The day I was told we were miscarrying, I felt guilty. I felt sad and I remember telling Andrew, ‘I'm sorry I lost your baby.' I felt like it was something that I did. I didn't take care of the baby well enough, or I was stressed out too much, or I didn't take the right prenatal vitamins. All these different guilts and thoughts and negative feelings of ‘I failed my baby.' I felt like I was [uninhabitable], like, ‘No baby's gonna live inside this belly.'"

In addition to the emotional pain she felt, the athlete said she also experienced severe flu-like symptoms as her body adjusted — which they showed first-hand in the new video.

Catch the latest update from the East's (below)!

Feel better, love!

