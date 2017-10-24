Home Videos Photos Shop
Star Jones Is Engaged — See The Ring HERE!

10/24/2017 5:38 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineStar JonesPut A Ring On It

Star Jones

Congratulations are in order for Star Jones, who recently said "yes" to boyfriend, Ricardo Lugo!

The TV personality revealed the news while the two attended the Angel Ball in NYC on Monday — and we couldn't help but notice that rock on her finger!

Related: Co-Hosts Reunite For Barbara Walters' Last Episode Of The View!

At the event, she told Us Weekly after confirming the engagement:

"He's wonderful. I'm happy and that's all anybody outside of my family needs to know."

Amazing!

As you know, this will be the 55-year-old's second marriage as she divorced Al Reynolds in April 2008 after four years.

Cheers to new beginnings!

[Image via Rob Rich/WENN.]

