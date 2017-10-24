Tyrese In Legal Trouble After Flying A 'Daddy Loves You' Banner Over Daughter's School — Find Out Why!

Tyrese Gibson is in trouble after hiring a plane to fly a banner of his daughter's school on Monday saying:

"No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla"

And no, he isn't just in trouble with Shayla, who according to The Blast was "mortified" by the incident and had to hide crying in the principal's office the entire time the message was there.

The bigger issue is Tyrese's ex, Norma Gibson, has a temporary restraining order against the Fast & Furious star banning him from contacting her or their daughter.

In case you hadn't heard, Tyrese is being investigated for child abuse after allegedly going too far with a vicious spanking. In fact, Norma and Shayla are both appearing in court on Tuesday to testify.

So you can see why Norma's legal team believes this was a ploy to influence their daughter the day before her testimony, a violation of the order.

Tyrese also sent balloons, a teddy bear, flowers, an edible arrangement, and a card — all of which were intercepted by school staff.

Norma's lawyer, Aleen Khanjian, told The Blast:

"This disturbing behavior is a complete violation of the Restraining Order. It is a reflection of Mr. Gibson's erratic state of mind."

Yeah, it's not a great look. (Is that a legal term?)

In a statement, Norma said she does not want to keep Shayla from Tyrese — she just wants him "to receive the therapy he needs so that our daughter can have the relationship with her father she deserves."

Sounds reasonable. Partially because it's not flying behind the back of a plane…

