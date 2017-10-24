Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Sad Sad, Perezcious Parenting, Icky Icky Diaper Poo >> Tyrese In Legal Trouble After Flying A 'Daddy Loves You' Banner Over Daughter's School — Find Out Why!

Tyrese In Legal Trouble After Flying A 'Daddy Loves You' Banner Over Daughter's School — Find Out Why!

10/24/2017 2:32 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersSad SadPerezcious ParentingIcky Icky Diaper Poo

no title

Tyrese Gibson is in trouble after hiring a plane to fly a banner of his daughter's school on Monday saying:

"No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla"

And no, he isn't just in trouble with Shayla, who according to The Blast was "mortified" by the incident and had to hide crying in the principal's office the entire time the message was there.

Related: Tyrese Will Just Not Let Go Of His Feud With The Rock!

The bigger issue is Tyrese's ex, Norma Gibson, has a temporary restraining order against the Fast & Furious star banning him from contacting her or their daughter.

In case you hadn't heard, Tyrese is being investigated for child abuse after allegedly going too far with a vicious spanking. In fact, Norma and Shayla are both appearing in court on Tuesday to testify.

So you can see why Norma's legal team believes this was a ploy to influence their daughter the day before her testimony, a violation of the order.

Tyrese also sent balloons, a teddy bear, flowers, an edible arrangement, and a card — all of which were intercepted by school staff.

Norma's lawyer, Aleen Khanjian, told The Blast:

"This disturbing behavior is a complete violation of the Restraining Order. It is a reflection of Mr. Gibson's erratic state of mind."

Yeah, it's not a great look. (Is that a legal term?)

In a statement, Norma said she does not want to keep Shayla from Tyrese — she just wants him "to receive the therapy he needs so that our daughter can have the relationship with her father she deserves."

Sounds reasonable. Partially because it's not flying behind the back of a plane…

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Meghan Markle's Half Sis IS Writing A Memoir Titled The Diary Of Princess Pushy's Sister — But It Isn't A 'Slamming Tell-All'!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Bill O'Reilly Dropped by Talent Agency After $32M Settlement Reveal (Exclusive)
See All Comments