Woman Says Rat Poop Fell Into Her Food At Popular Los Angeles Mall! WATCH!

Oh god, we're about to throw up!

On Saturday, Meeyoung Choi and her mom dined at the Westfield Culver City mall, hoping to enjoy some delicious food court helpings. Sadly, their lunch — literally — tasted like shit!

The customer told KTLA:

"These two little, small dots landed on my mom's cup, and instantly she noticed it was rodents' fecal matter… And we were just so shocked and disgusted. Right after that, it just kept falling."

Although Choi initially thought the "dots" were from nearby pesky children, she looked up at the ceiling, and it appeared that something was moving behind the cracks!

While Meeyoung never saw an actual rat or mouse, she and her mom are confident their meals were littered with rodent droppings!

For her trouble, a mall supervisor offered the disgruntled diner a $25 gift card, and she wants nothing more than to be reimbursed for her medical bills. She adds:

"Any person in their right mind would not go back to that court for a very long time."

In response to the claims, a mall spokesperson said:

"We are currently investigating this customer's complaint internally and have been in contact with the customer. We take sanitary issues very seriously and are still very surprised about this claim."

To see the gross footage, ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

