Burger King Shades McDonald's By Offering Free Whoppers To Anyone Who Dresses Up As A Clown On Halloween!

10/25/2017

Burger King

This is literally our worst nightmare! LOLz!

On Halloween, don't be surprised if you find a line of clowns wrapped around your local Burger King, as the fast food chain will be offering free Whoppers to the first 500 people who show up dressed in a clown costume.

Can you feel the shade, McDonald's?!

Related: Twitter Realizes KFC's Account Only Follows Herbs And Spices

In the promotional video for "Scary Clown Night," a B.K. employee is chased by clowns (plus one who looks strikingly similar to Ronald McDonald) to claim their free whoppers. Great marketing!

Watch (below)!!

