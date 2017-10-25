This is pretty terrifying!
Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg is desperately trying to remove her 26-year-old daughter, India, from a controversial group the actress alleges has "brainwashed" her oldest daughter. The so-called "self-improvement program," Nxivm, is led by Keith Raniere and is even said to brand the women of a "secret sisterhood."
According to the 56-year-old, India has gotten extremely involved in the organization over the past couple of years, and has even cut off communication with her family following a suspicious visit last year, during which she told her mom:
"Mom, my hair has been falling out, and I haven't had a period in a year. Maybe I should see a doctor?"
Catherine's friend, Bonnie Piesse, recently left the group earlier this year and told the worried mom:
"You need to save your daughter. You need to save India."
Adding of the last time she saw her daughter:
"India was in a bad situation. One time she told me that she wasn't going to eat for three days [out of ] penance to try and correct her behavior."
Another former member calls her experience of being in the group "the most painful, traumatic moment of my life," after she was branded on her lower hip with Raniere's initials.
After dismissing her mother's attempts to save her, India shared to her Facebook page:
