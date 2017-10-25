Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Latinolicious, Listen To This >> Listen To This: Baby Girl!

Listen To This: Baby Girl!

10/25/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousListen To This

CNCO is going from strength to strength!

The Latino One Direction is back with their latest release and it's a super sexy mid-tempo jam!

If you enjoyed their Reggaeton Lento, you will also enjoy this!

Check out Mamita above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from CNCO!

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2015: Sexy Red Carpet Arrivals!
¡Celebrities Celebrating Cinco De Mayo In A Sombrero!
10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
View Pics »
« Previous story
Former President George H.W. Bush Apologizes To Actress Heather Lind Following Her Sexual Assault Claims Against Him
Next story »
This Man Has 29 Kids With 24 Women & Calls Himself 'The Sperminator' — Is He Actually A Hero?
See All Comments