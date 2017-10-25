Listen To This: Baby Girl!

WHOA -- Javi Marroquin Is Officially Dating Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom 2 Costar!
Javi Marroquin's new love may seem VVV familiar to you.
Ummm, that may be because the 24-year-old is dating his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom 2 costar. What the what??
On Tuesday, People confirmed that Marroquin told them that he and Briana DeJesus have "decided to make it official" after the taping for the reality show's reunion episode brought them together in El Lay. Oooh, juicy stuff!
The MTV celeb dished to the mag:
[Image via Instagram.]