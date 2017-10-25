Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Celebrity Feuds, Disney, Young Hollywood, Late Night TV, Seth Meyers, Riverdale >> BTW: Seth Meyers Awkwardly Apologized To Cole Sprouse For Asking Who He Is! WATCH!

BTW: Seth Meyers Awkwardly Apologized To Cole Sprouse For Asking Who He Is! WATCH!

10/25/2017 4:24 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsCelebrity FeudsDisneyYoung HollywoodLate Night TVSeth MeyersRiverdale

no title

Apparently, Seth Meyers is not a fan of The Suite Life Of Zach & Cody!

On Tuesday, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse made an appearance on the late night show where Meyers immediately issued an apology for something he said in a previous episode.

Related: Cole Sprouse Clashes With Street Performer!

When the funny man sat down with his CW costars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes (who both recognized Cole from his Disney days), the 43-year-old quipped:

"Tell me something real quick. Who is Cole Sprouse?"

Ouch! BTW, Seth, the now-25-year-old also appeared in Big Daddy and Friends.

Although Cole (sort of) accepted the apology, the entire exchange was pretty damn awkward! WATCH (below)!

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: You Could Get a $35 Fine for Texting While Walking in This Major City Now
Next story »
Burger King Shades McDonald's By Offering Free Whoppers To Anyone Who Dresses Up As A Clown On Halloween!
See All Comments