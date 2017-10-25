BTW: Seth Meyers Awkwardly Apologized To Cole Sprouse For Asking Who He Is! WATCH!

Apparently, Seth Meyers is not a fan of The Suite Life Of Zach & Cody!

On Tuesday, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse made an appearance on the late night show where Meyers immediately issued an apology for something he said in a previous episode.

When the funny man sat down with his CW costars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes (who both recognized Cole from his Disney days), the 43-year-old quipped:

"Tell me something real quick. Who is Cole Sprouse?"

Ouch! BTW, Seth, the now-25-year-old also appeared in Big Daddy and Friends.

Although Cole (sort of) accepted the apology, the entire exchange was pretty damn awkward! WATCH (below)!

