Colton Haynes’ Marge Simpson Halloween Costume Is Almost TOO Sexy!

Colton Haynes' Halloween costume is on another level!

The American Horror Story actor debuted the look on Instagram on Tuesday night ahead of a party he was hosting, and if you couldn't tell, he's dressed as Marge Simpson from The Simpsons!

Well, a very, very sexy version!

Related: Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Halloween Costume Tweet

Following his voluptuous Miss Piggy outfit last year and Ursula from The Little Mermaid the year before, this one might just be his most shocking yet!

See the full look (below), complete with an up-and-close look at him flaunting his breast prosthetics, as well as him nearly twerking him booty off!

Excited to host @FreixenetUSA 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair tonight! #ad #BubsInTheClub #FXCava #CavaWeenA post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Post Halloween dance of shame "Mi Gente" @jbalvin & @beyonce . Thx @freixenetusa for letting me host such a fun party! 📷 by my love @jeffleatham who still wants to be with me even tho I act like this lolA post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

[Image via Instagram & Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: colton haynes, funny, halloween, highlarious, instagram, marge simpson, the simpsons