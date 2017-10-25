Corey Feldman is ready to speak the truth.

On Wednesday, the former child star announced his plan to reveal a network of Hollywood pedophiles via a film about his and Corey Haim's lives. Feldman teased that he'd be coming forward with the identities of his and Haim's abuser(s) on Twitter last week.

Related: Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Has Been Arrested For Child Porn

At the time, he wrote:

[Image via YouTube.]