Courtney Stodden Is TOTALLY Melania Trump's Body Double!

Explain THIS, Donald Trump!

As we reported, there was a crazy conspiracy theory floating around the Internet that claimed Melania Trump uses a body double for her official appearances.

Related: Taran Killam Calls Out 'Hypocrisy' Of SNL's Trump Coverage

Now we know the real identity of FLOTUS' doppelgänger… Courtney Stodden! LOLz!

On Wednesday, the "child bride" revealed she is dressing up as Miz Trump for Halloween, and the resemblance is uncanny!

The 23-year-old posted:



If you think about it, the two ladies have a lot in common: they're both sexy, stylish, and love to date older men!

[Image via Courtney Stodden/Twitter.]

Tags: courtney stodden, donald trump, flotus, funny, halloween, melania trump, politik, silly!