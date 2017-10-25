Home Videos Photos Shop
Will & Grace's Sean Hayes Reveals His Recent Health Scare To Ellen DeGeneres!

10/25/2017 1:44 PM ET | Filed under: Ellen DeGeneresHealthBodySurgeryScary!

How does Sean Hayes make even the most serious thing sound funny??

While talking to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday about having to reschedule his appearance due to his not-funny health scare, he had the comedienne hysterical!

The Will & Grace star revealed how his small intestine burst open only two or three weeks ago, but thankfully doctors were able to quickly clip it back together. He shared:

"I went to bed at night and all the sudden I felt this excruciating pain in my stomach. I went to the E.R. and thank God I did."

We're so glad he did!! And we're so glad he got to come back on Ellen's show!

You can watch him recall the scary incident (above), and how he taught her how to suck balls!

