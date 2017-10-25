Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Emma Stone, Saturday Night Live >> Emma Stone Dating SNL Writer & Director Dave McCary!

Emma Stone Dating SNL Writer & Director Dave McCary!

10/25/2017 3:52 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineEmma StoneSaturday Night Live

Emma Stone has a new man!

It seems like Scarlett Johansson and Ben Affleck aren't the only ones dating Saturday Night Live-ers!

New reports say Emma Stone is dating the show's segment director and writer Dave McCary!

The two have been dating for about three months, according to People, having met last December when she last hosted the show. They also reunited on SNL's set earlier this month with her surprise guest appearance!

Related: SNL's Colin Jost Gushes About GF Scarlett Johansson

A source says the two are still trying to keep their relationship on the down low, but were both spotted at his Brigsby Bear premiere back in June!

Now that the word's out, we wonder if Emma and Dave will take their love public!

What do U think of the pairing?

[Image via Media Punch/WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Celebs Who Use Coffee & Food In Their Skincare!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Burger King Shades McDonald's By Offering Free Whoppers To Anyone Who Dresses Up As A Clown On Halloween!
Next story »
Spencer Pratt Mourns The Loss Of One Of His Hummingbirds
See All Comments