Emma Stone Dating SNL Writer & Director Dave McCary!

It seems like Scarlett Johansson and Ben Affleck aren't the only ones dating Saturday Night Live-ers!

New reports say Emma Stone is dating the show's segment director and writer Dave McCary!

The two have been dating for about three months, according to People, having met last December when she last hosted the show. They also reunited on SNL's set earlier this month with her surprise guest appearance!

A source says the two are still trying to keep their relationship on the down low, but were both spotted at his Brigsby Bear premiere back in June!

Now that the word's out, we wonder if Emma and Dave will take their love public!

What do U think of the pairing?

