Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Fergie, Josh Duhamel, The Talk, Celeb Kidz, Cute and Contemporary Families, Breakups, Daytime TV >> Fergie Reveals She & Ex Josh Duhamel Are 'Making It Work' When It Comes To Coparenting Son Axl Jack!

Fergie Reveals She & Ex Josh Duhamel Are 'Making It Work' When It Comes To Coparenting Son Axl Jack!

10/25/2017 11:32 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFergieJosh DuhamelThe TalkCeleb KidzCute and Contemporary FamiliesBreakupsDaytime TV

fergie talks raising son with ex josh duhamel

Fergie and Josh Duhamel will always be connected thanks to their son, Axl Jack.

The You Already Know singer is focusing on that main point amid her split from the Transformers alum. During her Tuesday appearance on The Talk, the 42-year-old revealed she's "as good as [she] can be with a separation" and is just happy to still have Josh in her life.

Related: Fergie Fights Back Tears While Discussing Split

The A-lister explained:

"The good thing is we don't lose each other as parents… Everything basically is staying the same, except we're not a romantic couple anymore."

Awwww. And, like she's mentioned before, the former flames are simply focusing on their 4-year-old's well being. Fergie added:

"I love Josh. We're making it work. We're both working full time right now. We are just making it happen. We've got Axl and we're just working parents."

That's the spirit! Be sure to ch-ch-check out the Glamorous performer's words on the matter for yourself (below).

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
View Pics »
« Previous story
Michael Phelps Opens Up About 'Tackling' His Past Battle With Depression 'Head On'
Next story »
Khloé Kardashian Is Expecting A Baby BOY!!
See All Comments