Fergie Reveals She & Ex Josh Duhamel Are 'Making It Work' When It Comes To Coparenting Son Axl Jack!

Fergie and Josh Duhamel will always be connected thanks to their son, Axl Jack.

The You Already Know singer is focusing on that main point amid her split from the Transformers alum. During her Tuesday appearance on The Talk, the 42-year-old revealed she's "as good as [she] can be with a separation" and is just happy to still have Josh in her life.

The A-lister explained:

"The good thing is we don't lose each other as parents… Everything basically is staying the same, except we're not a romantic couple anymore."

Awwww. And, like she's mentioned before, the former flames are simply focusing on their 4-year-old's well being. Fergie added:

"I love Josh. We're making it work. We're both working full time right now. We are just making it happen. We've got Axl and we're just working parents."

That's the spirit! Be sure to ch-ch-check out the Glamorous performer's words on the matter for yourself (below).

