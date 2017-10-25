Five Teenagers Face Life In Prison For Killing Man After Throwing A Rock Off An Overpass

Every way you look at this, it is terribly sad.

Five teenage boys could potentially face life in prison after allegedly throwing a six-pound rock off of a bridge overpass, killing a 32-year-old passenger of a van driving on the highway below.

And apparently, this wasn't an isolated incident as cars were allegedly having to swerve to miss other objects being thrown from above, including a tire.

On Tuesday, a Michigan judge denied bond to the teens (whose ages range from 15-17). They are being tried as adults, with one count of second-degree murder each. Other charges include conspiracy to commit murder, malicious destruction of property, and two other lesser charges. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

The victim, Kenneth White, was a newly-engaged father of young children who was riding home from work when he was struck by the rock that crashed through the windshield.

The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 2.

