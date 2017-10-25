Home Videos Photos Shop
Talk About A Disaster Film! Gerard Butler Thriller Geostorm Could Lose $100 Million, Making It One Of The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2017!

10/25/2017

Poor Gerard Butler. You'd think he would have been extra careful after the tragedy that was last year's Gods Of Egypt, but nope — right into another bomb.

Geostorm, Hollywood's latest big budget global disaster film is also Hollywood's latest big budget global disaster. With an opening just north of $13 million (which wasn't even enough to beat Tyler Perry's Boo 2), the film has no chance of recouping its estimated $120 mil production budget, not to mention spending on distribution and advertising.

In fact, experts project it will end up losing the studio around $100 MILLION!

At least Gerard has those Olympus Has Fallen and How To Train Your Dragon movies to go back to. (BTW, pre-production has already begun on Angel Has Fallen for 2018 and How To Train Your Dragon 3 for 2019.)

But hey, Geostorm isn't alone this year. Several other big budget films have flopped hard this year…

[Image via Warner Bros.]

