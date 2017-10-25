Talk About A Disaster Film! Gerard Butler Thriller Geostorm Could Lose $100 Million, Making It One Of The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2017!

Poor Gerard Butler. You'd think he would have been extra careful after the tragedy that was last year's Gods Of Egypt, but nope — right into another bomb.

Geostorm, Hollywood's latest big budget global disaster film is also Hollywood's latest big budget global disaster. With an opening just north of $13 million (which wasn't even enough to beat Tyler Perry's Boo 2), the film has no chance of recouping its estimated $120 mil production budget, not to mention spending on distribution and advertising.

In fact, experts project it will end up losing the studio around $100 MILLION!

At least Gerard has those Olympus Has Fallen and How To Train Your Dragon movies to go back to. (BTW, pre-production has already begun on Angel Has Fallen for 2018 and How To Train Your Dragon 3 for 2019.)

But hey, Geostorm isn't alone this year. Several other big budget films have flopped hard this year…

[Image via Warner Bros.]

Tags: box office, business blitz, film flickers, geostorm, gerard butler, tyler perry