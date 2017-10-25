Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Reportedly 'Hyper-Focused On Getting Pregnant'!

Is Gwen Stefani going to become a mom again in her late 40s?

The answer — maybe. According to reports, the No Doubt frontwoman and boyfriend Blake Shelton are eager to welcome a child of their own by Christmas next year. Whoa.

One insider told Us Weekly that while the pair "will get married one day," Shefani's main goal is to get knocked up sooner than later. Specifically, The Voice vets are "hyper-focused on getting pregnant."

As Gwen got pregnant with her youngest Apollo at the age of 43, the love birds are "incredibly hopeful" that Stefani will be able to conceive a little one. The tipster added:

"They believe there is still a chance for Gwen. They are incredibly hopeful."

Huh. Apparently, the country crooner has wanted to be a dad for some time. In fact, his eagerness to become a poppa reportedly played a factor in his split with Miranda Lambert. It's said the minute things became serious with the Rich Girl performer, Blake was up front about his family dreams.

A Shelton confidant noted:

"Blake told Gwen he does want kids of his own, and Gwen was willing to try. With her, Blake has the exact relationship and family life he'd hoped to have with Miranda. Gwen's everything he wants."

Awwwwwww. The twosome may already be well underway in their baby making attempt too. Per one source close to the couple, Gwen and Blake started trying for a baby last year. Sadly, the source has claimed that "starting a family has not been easy for them."

They relayed:

"It's something that they really want and it's just not working out the way they wanted it to."

What a bummer. Nonetheless, Gwen and Blake are powering through this hardship, as the pal concluded:

"They struggle they're facing is making them stronger. They are so committed to one another and protective of one another."

Brag much?? Just kidding.

Good luck with the baby making, you two!! Be sure to let us know the MOMENT that stick makes a plus sign.

[Image via Instagram.]

