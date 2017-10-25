Another Actress Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Rape As Gloria Allred Calls For Victims Fund!

On Wednesday, another woman came forward accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape.

In a press conference with Gloria Allred in New York, actress Natassia Malthe claimed he raped her back in 2008 without a condom.

According to her account, the Elektra starlet met the controversial producer at the BAFTA Awards where he asked which hotel she was staying at. She said later that night, he showed up to her room, pounding on the door, demanding to be let in!

Related: Is The Weinstein Company Headed For Bankruptcy?

She let him in, recalling:

"I remember he took off his pants and sat on my bed."

Natassia said he asked for a blow job, which she declined. It was after that she said he attacked her!

"He forced himself on me. It was not consensual. He did not use a condom; however, he did not ejaculate inside me. I was completely grossed out. I believe I dissociated during the time he was having sex with me. I played dead."

He then masturbated in front of her.

The star added that wasn't the last time she interacted with Harvey though.

Later, he "lured" her to meet at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills to talk a movie role, but said she found him with another woman:

"[She] took off her clothes and began giving Harvey a blow job."

When he asked her for a threesome and she declined, Natassia said he called her an "ungrateful cunt."

All of this is so horrifying!!

The actress even shared she's experienced sexual harassment from other powerful men in Hollywood, but didn't go into details.

In the same press conference, her lawyer Gloria called on The Weinstein Company to set up a "substantial" fund for Harvey victims to "compensate" them.

She said they only offered a meeting with their lawyers and not the board themselves, so she declined.

Gloria stated:

"Let the world know they stand with Harvey's victims. They made many, many, many millions of dollars while Harvey Weinstein was behaving in the most egregious and reprehensible acts imaginable."

We'll continue to keep you updated!

[Image via Facebook Live.]

Tags: bafta awards, controversy, gloria allred, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, legal matters, natassia malthe, rape, sad sad