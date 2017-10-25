Home Videos Photos Shop
Iggy Azalea & Odell Beckham Jr. Really Aren't Dating — They're Fuck Buddies!

Iggy Azalea may have denied dating Odell Beckham, Jr. in the past, but it seems she was just trying to keep things on the DL. You know, like her record company did with her last album.

Us Weekly reports multiple sources have confirmed the relationship, with one saying:

"It's new, very fresh."

Well, they were first spotted together way back in May. How "new" can it be?

Well, if they're never really getting serious, that makes sense. A source close to the injured NFL star said:

"They hook up, but are still hooking up with other people."

AH! So they aren't "dating" exactly. They're just fuck buddies.

Hey, that's cool. We mean, if it can work for Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis. Or wait, was it Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman?? LOLz!

