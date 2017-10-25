James Franco Grabs An Ax And Scares The Shit Out Of People At Halloween Horror Nights! Watch His Shining Performance HERE!

Apparently James Franco found ANOTHER job!

The Disaster Artist star went undercover at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights along with Chris Bauer, his costar from HBO's The Deuce, to scare the crap out of tourists.

The actors donned Jack Nicholson masks and jumped out with axes in the Shining maze! Franco was even told he was great at scaring people — though we wonder how many people would run away if they knew a sexy movie star was under that latex…

Ch-ch-check out the amazing vid (above)! Halloween Horror Nights is open nightly for the rest of the month until 1 a.m. PST (2 on weekends)!

