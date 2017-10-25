AH!!

It has been revealed on Wednesday that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby BOY, multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly.

The insiders went on to say that the KUWTK star is still maintaining her healthy lifestyle by eating "smaller meals throughout the day," but noted, "she's hungrier than ever."

Related: Kardashians Get 5 More Seasons

As for her fitness, Khloé is doing "more cardio" and "less intensive" workouts. Take it easy, bb!

And her relationship with the NBA star is on track, too:

[Image via Instagram.]