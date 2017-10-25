Home Videos Photos Shop
WHOA — Javi Marroquin Is Officially Dating Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom 2 Costar!

Javi Marroquin's new love may seem VVV familiar to you.

Ummm, that may be because the 24-year-old is dating his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom 2 costar. What the what??

On Tuesday, People confirmed that Marroquin told them that he and Briana DeJesus have "decided to make it official" after the taping for the reality show's reunion episode brought them together in El Lay. Oooh, juicy stuff!

The MTV celeb dished to the mag:

"We are dating. We've been friends for a while and we weren't in a rush."

There you have it. Although Javi only just confirmed his romance with Briana, he and the TV starlet have been oozing couple vibes for some time now.

DeJesus hinted that there was something more going on between herself and Marroquin when she referred to Kailyn's ex as "Daddy Javi 😜" on Instagram. She followed up that post with:

Daddy Javi p2A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Not to mention, both Briana and Javi have referred to each other as "Bae" on social media. See the evidence (below)!

Oh, and in case you missed it, the reality TV vet also visited DeJesus and her sister, Brittney, in Florida back in mid-September. Well, well!

While it's unclear how Miz Lowry feels about this new romance, it seems that things have been better between the former flames. In fact, in addition to writing a book together, the exes are currently starring in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Hopefully, this relationship lasts long enough for the TM2 cameras to capture Javi and Briana together. Fingers crossed.

