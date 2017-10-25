Kim, Khloé, & Kourtney Kardashian Still Reign Over The Jenners With MASSIVE Cut From New KUWTK Deal!

Home Videos Photos Shop
The Kardashians are getting paid!

The big sisters are still making bank!

With Keeping Up With The Kardashians getting renewed until at least 2019 in a $150 million deal, you better believe Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian are taking home the biggest chunks.

TMZ reports the three will split anywhere between 50-60% of that paycheck, despite Kylie Jenner's growing popularity. We think she deserves a raise!!

As an E! source put it:

"It's called Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

And as you may have expected, Kimmy will have the largest share of the Kardashian sisters.

After Khloé and Kourt though, Kylizzle will get the next largest chunk, and then Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian, who have less air time than their sisters.

Also, you can expect the family's yet-to-be-born babies to get paid if they appear on the show, though it wasn't inked in the deal.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner snagged a 10% managing fee, totaling $15 million.

Sounds like this clan is all set!

