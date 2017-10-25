Khloé Kardashian Is Expecting A Baby BOY!!

Home Videos Photos Shop
AH!!

It has been revealed on Wednesday that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby BOY, multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly.

The insiders went on to say that the KUWTK star is still maintaining her healthy lifestyle by eating "smaller meals throughout the day," but noted, "she's hungrier than ever."

Related: Kardashians Get 5 More Seasons

As for her fitness, Khloé is doing "more cardio" and "less intensive" workouts. Take it easy, bb!

And her relationship with the NBA star is on track, too:

"Marriage is definitely in the cards. They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn't want to rush into anything."

So exciting!

We still can't believe so many KarJenner babies are on the way…

[Image via Instagram.]

