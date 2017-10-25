Kim Davis' Bigotry Is Costing Kentucky TONS Of Dough!

Remember that woman who refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses in Kentucky? Well, she still sucks!

Back in July, U.S. District Judge David Bunning ordered Kentucky to pay $222,695 to the attorneys of two same-sex couples and others after they sued infamous county clerk/bigot Kim Davis. The judge also awarded an additional $2,008 in other costs.

Governor Matt Bevin and Terry Manuel — commissioner of the Kentucky Department for the Libraries and Archives — appealed the ruling, and claimed Davis acted on her own and not as a KY representative.

Fast forward to Monday, Bunning rejected the appeal, and the state needs to pay up!

According to legal documents obtained by Courthouse News Service, the judge decided:

"The Commonwealth of Kentucky is liable for plaintiffs' attorneys' fees and costs because defendant Kim Davis acted on behalf of the Commonwealth when she refused to issue marriage licenses."

Back in 2015, Davis — who acted on behalf of her Apostolic Christian views — was jailed for several days after the incident. Recently, she traveled to Romania to campaign against gay marriage.

