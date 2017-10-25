Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take Disneyland With The Kids For An Adorable Family Outing!

This family LOVES Disneyland!!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian Westn and Kourtney Kardashian took North West, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, and co. to the Anaheim, California park, and it really seemed like they had so much fun!

Joining friends Larsa Pippen and Tracy Nguyen Romulus, who also had their children, the group enjoyed the VIP treatment at the park to see all the Halloween decorations. Because obviously!

Still, they all managed to share plenty of shots on social media of their Disney-filled day, so be sure to check them all out in the gallery (above)!

AND because Hollywood loves Disney so much, see which other stars love to spend their days at the happiest place on Earth (below)!

[Image via Instagram/Snapchat.]

Tags: celeb kidz, disney, disneyland, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, larsa pippen, mason disick, north west, penelope disick, reign disick, tracy nguyen romulus