Kit Harington is offering up a mea culpa.

In case you missed it, over the weekend, the Game Of Thrones star backtracked his stance on sexism against men for an interview with The Guardian. As you may recall, back in May, Kit claimed that there is a "demeaning" sexism "that happens towards men."

Many grew frustrated with Harington as he seemingly went on to suggest that the sexism he faced was equal to what the female gender deals with on a daily basis. Thus, he's since apologized for comment.

The 30-year-old clarified:

"I was wrong there, though. Sexism against men is not something I should have really said. I think what I meant was, being objectified. At that time, I did feel objectified, and now I've learned how to control that [by] just shutting it down. Look, I do think men can get objectified,. I do feel I have been objectified in the past, sexually as well, in pieces that have been written about me. Has that made me feel uncomfortable in the past? Yes. Do I think my position is the same as a woman's in society? No. They're very different things, and I should have separated them. I was wrong."

Now this is a MUCH BETTER answer. *Applauds publicist who coached Kit*

To make matters worse, it seems Kit has yet to adjust to life as an A-lister. In his recent interview, the London-born star called his superstardom both "bizarre and weird, but noted that he doesn't want to come off as ungrateful for the "privilege."

To combat these conflicting feelings, Kit revealed he sets certain days where he won't snap pics with fans. He added:

"It makes me snappy and it makes me uncomfortable, and I turn into a grumpy person… You just have to, otherwise you start feeling like a mannequin."

Fair enough. Oh, and Kit refuses to let fans take pics of him when he's with his fiancée Rose Leslie. Why?? Well, because, it makes the twosome feel like they're "puppets" in their relationship.

This would explain why Harington feels the show is ending at the perfect time. On GOT's upcoming final season, the British hunk relayed:

"I wouldn't have wanted to go on for another year, but if it had finished last year, it wouldn't have felt long enough. Maybe the most special year was the first. We weren't being recognized in the street, we didn't know what we were doing, we were having a great time. … I'm glad I've experienced it, but that's what I mean about it being eight years, then it's done. You couldn't go on for much longer. It's a bit incessant."

We're sure Harington's just looking forward to some peace and quiet. Ain't no shame in that!!

