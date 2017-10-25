Pregnant Sisters Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Tease That They Have 'So Many Babies' In New Video — WATCH

Home Videos Photos Shop
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian

Is this the confirmation we've been waiting for?!

As you know, sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are both said to be pregnant — and on Tuesday, fans got excited after hearing the KUWTK stars joke about having "so many babies" during a video for Kylie Cosmetics.

The sisters — who were both wearing black outfits with blonde hair — sat down to try on all the lip colors from their collaboration. Toward the end of the video (that was sure not to show their stomachs), Khloé gushed:

"It's our baby together. We have eight!"

To which the 20-year-old quipped:

"I know. We have so many babies. Who knew?"

Is this real life?

Watch the moment at the 4:25 mark (below)!!

[Image via YouTube.]

