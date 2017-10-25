Pregnant Sisters Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Tease That They Have 'So Many Babies' In New Video — WATCH

Is this the confirmation we've been waiting for?!

As you know, sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are both said to be pregnant — and on Tuesday, fans got excited after hearing the KUWTK stars joke about having "so many babies" during a video for Kylie Cosmetics.

The sisters — who were both wearing black outfits with blonde hair — sat down to try on all the lip colors from their collaboration. Toward the end of the video (that was sure not to show their stomachs), Khloé gushed:

"It's our baby together. We have eight!"

To which the 20-year-old quipped:

"I know. We have so many babies. Who knew?"

Is this real life?

Watch the moment at the 4:25 mark (below)!!

[Image via YouTube.]

