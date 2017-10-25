Far-Right YouTuber And Former Milo Yiannopoulos Intern Allegedly Murders Father For Calling Him A Nazi

Absolutely disturbing…

According to 911 calls obtained by The Daily Beast, Lane Davis – Milo Yiannopoulos' ex-intern — allegedly stabbed his father to death on July 14 after he was called a Nazi and a racist.

It all began when the Donald Trump supporter began having an outburst about "pedophiles who were taking over the country," prompting his parents to kick him out of the house.

While the dispatcher told Charles and Catherine Davis to avoid Lane until the cops arrived, the far-right blogger began chasing them around the property. Catherine said on the call:

"We're trying to but he's chasing us around the house… He's mad about something on the internet about leftist pedophiles and he thinks we're leftist and he's calling us pedophiles. And I don't know what all… He just lives on the internet and he gets really worked up about everything that's going on. He needs an intervention of some kind here."

Enraged by his mother's 911 call, the YouTube rapper picks up a chef's knife and ends up stabbing Charles in the chest and in the back.

"He's dead, he's dead, he's dead."

When authorities arrived, Lane told them the fight started over "whether toddlers could consent to sex or not," and because of his father's accusations of Lane being racist.

When word got back to Milo, he released the following statement claiming the man was simply a "volunteer" who had "anger" issues.

"Mr. Davis was a volunteer for me for a brief period of time prior to my founding MILO Inc. I was unhappy with his work and discontinued the relationship. I then experienced his anger firsthand as he threatened me and later went to BuzzFeed making false and inaccurate accusations."

The Washington State-native is being held on $1 million bail. He pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, and his trial is scheduled for January.

