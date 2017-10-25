Michael Phelps Opens Up About 'Tackling' His Past Battle With Depression 'Head On'

With baby number two on the way, Michael Phelps couldn't be happier… but that wasn't always the case.

There was a time the 32-year-old Olympian struggled with anxiety and depression — something he speaks candidly about in the new documentary, Angst.

Telling Us Weekly about his involvement in the project, the swimmer said of his own experience with mental health:

"For me, it was all about being vulnerable. I think it's scary for a lot of people to think about that word. I just wanted to change. I was to the point where I didn't like who I was. I didn't like looking at myself like seeing the reflection that you see in the mirror. I kind of just tackled it head-on."

As you may know, Phelps past struggles included DUIs and a stint in rehab.

Nicole Johnson's husband went on:

"For me it's like, I always make a joke like, ‘Yeah, I learned how to communicate like two years ago.' It made my life a hell of a lot easier, but also understanding your emotions is something that is so big. There are a lot of different things that we have going on and you're starting to see more, whether it's athletes or celebrities who are opening up and talking about depression and anxiety more. I think they're understanding that it is OK to not be OK."

Now, he's joining the chorus of celebs talking about depression in hopes of lowering the suicide rate:

"When I went into depression, I went into the darkest part of my life by far and I didn't want to be alive. Hopefully, we can lower the suicide rate and continue to open up and probably get people to talk about the mental health disorders that they're going through and to communicate more."

When asked about his 17-month-old son Boomer, Michael said it's been amazing journey watching the little one come into his own personality:

"We're trying to process some of the things that are going on in his head. I mean, the photos lately just with his long hair. He loves being in a hat. He'll reach for his sunglasses every time we get in the car, so it is a treat seeing more and more of his personality come out daily."

SO cute.

And of how he learned another angel was on the way, he revealed:

"I kind of had an idea that she could be pregnant … I could tell she was acting, not different or funny, but I could tell that she wanted to say something. Nicole had made this little journal for me of photos of just Boomer and I and photos of Nicole and I and experiences, and we just put like special moments in that little journal. I woke up [one] morning and she handed me the journal and said open it. I opened to the photo of them in the backyard with the pregnancy test. I was pumped!"

We can't wait to meet the newest addition!!

