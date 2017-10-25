Home Videos Photos Shop
Selena Gomez Goes DARK With DJ Marshmello! Get Your First Listen To Wolves HERE!

Selena Gomez Goes DARK With DJ Marshmello! Get Your First Listen To Wolves HERE!

10/25/2017

It's time for another Selena Gomez banger!

As you surely saw, earlier this month, the former Disney darling announced that her collaboration with DJ Marshmello would be arriving on October 25. And now, the day has finally arrived and we couldn't be more stoked!!

Prior to the release, many fans speculated that the new track was about the songstress' struggle with Lupus. Why?? Well, because, the latin word for wolf is lupus. That can't be a coincidence, right??

But the track seems to be about OTHER struggles in Selena's life, with lyrics like:

"Looked for love in every stranger, took too much to ease the anger."

Sex and drugs? That's some serious, confessional shiz. So much darker than we expected!

Be sure to take a listen to the new song (above) and let us know your thoughts (below)!

