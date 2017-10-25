Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Love Line, Young Hollywood, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Breakups, The Weeknd >> Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Are 'On Good Terms' Amid Reunion!

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Are 'On Good Terms' Amid Reunion!

10/25/2017 10:48 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteLove LineYoung HollywoodSelena GomezJustin BieberBreakupsThe Weeknd

no title

The heart wants what it wants??

As we reported, on Sunday, Justin Bieber traveled to Selena Gomez's Studio City house where the two hung out with mutual friends.

According to an US Weekly source, the Wolves singer wanted to "make peace" with her ex after her kidney transplant earlier this year.

Photos: Selena Reconnected With Former BFF Demi Lovato!

The insider dishes:

"Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness… He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now. They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church."

A second source says Jelena began speaking "a couple months after her surgery."

According to someone in Selena's camp, the former couple just wants to "move on," and "grow past their" relationship drama.

"Justin and Selena recently started speaking. I don't know when exactly but it's because of the same church they go to. The community there is pretty tight knit and Justin and Selena have a lot of mutual friends who brought them back together. They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They're grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation."

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Gomez's current boyfriend The Weeknd doesn't have a problem with her chilling with JB!

"The Weeknd doesn't think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn't care."

No love triangle here!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
View Pics »
Next story »
See All Comments