Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Are 'On Good Terms' Amid Reunion!

The heart wants what it wants??

As we reported, on Sunday, Justin Bieber traveled to Selena Gomez's Studio City house where the two hung out with mutual friends.

According to an US Weekly source, the Wolves singer wanted to "make peace" with her ex after her kidney transplant earlier this year.

Photos: Selena Reconnected With Former BFF Demi Lovato!

The insider dishes:

"Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness… He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now. They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church."

A second source says Jelena began speaking "a couple months after her surgery."

According to someone in Selena's camp, the former couple just wants to "move on," and "grow past their" relationship drama.

"Justin and Selena recently started speaking. I don't know when exactly but it's because of the same church they go to. The community there is pretty tight knit and Justin and Selena have a lot of mutual friends who brought them back together. They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They're grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation."

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Gomez's current boyfriend The Weeknd doesn't have a problem with her chilling with JB!

"The Weeknd doesn't think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn't care."

No love triangle here!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

Tags: breakups, justin bieber, love line, music minute, selena gomez, the weeknd, young hollywood