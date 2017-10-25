Spencer Pratt Mourns The Loss Of One Of His Hummingbirds

It's never easy saying goodbye…

On Tuesday, Spencer Pratt shared the devastating news that one of his backyard hummingbirds passed away, likely due to the "damn heat."

Related: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Share First Baby Pic

The Hills alum was visibly distraught, and believes if he didn't sleep in that day, he may have been able to save his "hummer angel."

If you follow Heidi Montag's husband on social media, you know that Pratt absolutely adores his birds.

Although the pecker passed away, Spencer gave the animal a proper burial. See for yourself (below):

This musical transition from the burial of your angel hummer to smiling miracle baby Gunnar is Snapchat Art at its finest, @spencerpratt pic.twitter.com/9AWRaPZFg2

— Kiera (@KieraaaB) October 25, 2017

i urge you all to watch @spencerpratt’s hummingbird burial if you want to feel pic.twitter.com/xXVMwnJXlq

— sam antha (@lionel_fishie) October 25, 2017



[Image via Spencer Pratt/Snapchat.]

Tags: birds, heidi montag, pets, reality tv, sad sad, snapchat, spencer pratt, the hills