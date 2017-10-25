Home Videos Photos Shop
Spencer Pratt Mourns The Loss Of One Of His Hummingbirds

10/25/2017

It's never easy saying goodbye…

On Tuesday, Spencer Pratt shared the devastating news that one of his backyard hummingbirds passed away, likely due to the "damn heat."

The Hills alum was visibly distraught, and believes if he didn't sleep in that day, he may have been able to save his "hummer angel."

If you follow Heidi Montag's husband on social media, you know that Pratt absolutely adores his birds.

Although the pecker passed away, Spencer gave the animal a proper burial. See for yourself (below):


[Image via Spencer Pratt/Snapchat.]

