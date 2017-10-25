Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Busted!, Violence >> The Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Has Been Arrested For Child Porn

The Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Has Been Arrested For Child Porn

10/25/2017 1:28 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooBusted!Violence

Stephen Paddock

As you know, Stephen Paddock (pictured above) killed 58 people before committing suicide in an act of terror in Las Vegas earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the mass shooter's brother, Bruce, was arrested in North Hollywood, CA after authorities reportedly found child porn on his computer. He remains in police custody.

Related: Jason Aldean Resumes His Tour

According to reports, the 58-year-old was detained by LAPD and FBI at an assisted-living facility, where he was scheduled for spinal stenosis surgery. TMZ reports the child porn investigation on Bruce began before the Vegas shooting, but cops were finally able to locate him after he spoke out about his brother's attack.

This isn't Bruce's first run-in with the law, as he has faced charged of arson, criminal threats, and burglary in the past.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

[Image via Facebook.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
The Most Insane Victoria's Secret Fails!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Will & Grace's Sean Hayes Reveals His Recent Health Scare To Ellen DeGeneres!
Next story »
VOTE: Amazon Now Wants Couriers To Be Able To Enter Your Home To Deliver Packages — Are You Cool With That??
See All Comments