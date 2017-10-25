The Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Has Been Arrested For Child Porn

As you know, Stephen Paddock (pictured above) killed 58 people before committing suicide in an act of terror in Las Vegas earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the mass shooter's brother, Bruce, was arrested in North Hollywood, CA after authorities reportedly found child porn on his computer. He remains in police custody.

Related: Jason Aldean Resumes His Tour

According to reports, the 58-year-old was detained by LAPD and FBI at an assisted-living facility, where he was scheduled for spinal stenosis surgery. TMZ reports the child porn investigation on Bruce began before the Vegas shooting, but cops were finally able to locate him after he spoke out about his brother's attack.

This isn't Bruce's first run-in with the law, as he has faced charged of arson, criminal threats, and burglary in the past.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

[Image via Facebook.]

Tags: bruce paddock, busted!, icky icky poo, las vegas shooting, stephen paddock, violence