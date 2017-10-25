Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert After Nearly 9 Years Of Marriage

Another couple has called it quits.

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert have decided to end their marriage just one month shy of their ninth wedding anniversary. They have a four-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

As you know, this all comes after that domestic dispute in Atlanta in August 2016 — so we guess these two just couldn't work it out. TMZ reports Tamar has already moved out of the family's home.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

