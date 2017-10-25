This Horrifying Insect Monster Is Real! Watch It CRAWL!!!

WHAT IS IT AND WHAT DOES IT WANT FROM US???

Yes, video of this insect in someone's home — which was shared on Facebook last week and viewed 40 million times — looks like something that came out of The Mist, but it's 100% real.

It's called the Creatonotos gangis moth, and it's found in mostly in southeast Asia, New Zealand, and Australia. This one was in a man's home in Indonesia.

That back half, which looks like a caterpillar got surgically attached to four centipedes, is pronounced coremata — organs for attracting female mates with pheromones.

Isn't science neat? Or are you still TERRIFIED BEYOND THE CAPACITY FOR RATIONAL THOUGHT??

Ch-ch-check out video of the bug moving for educational purposes and/or Halloween costume ideas (below)!

[Image via Facebook.]

Tags: bugs, creatonotos gangis moth, viral: animals, viral: news