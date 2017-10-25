This Horrifying Insect Monster Is Real! Watch It CRAWL!!!

Home Videos Photos Shop
WHAT IS IT AND WHAT DOES IT WANT FROM US???

Yes, video of this insect in someone's home — which was shared on Facebook last week and viewed 40 million times — looks like something that came out of The Mist, but it's 100% real.

It's called the Creatonotos gangis moth, and it's found in mostly in southeast Asia, New Zealand, and Australia. This one was in a man's home in Indonesia.

That back half, which looks like a caterpillar got surgically attached to four centipedes, is pronounced coremata — organs for attracting female mates with pheromones.

Isn't science neat? Or are you still TERRIFIED BEYOND THE CAPACITY FOR RATIONAL THOUGHT??

Ch-ch-check out video of the bug moving for educational purposes and/or Halloween costume ideas (below)!

