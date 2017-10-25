'I Remember Wanting To Die': WWE Diva Kaitlyn Posts About Drug Battle With 'Fucked Up' Throwback Pic

Happy anniversary, Kaitlyn!

The former WWE champion shared an intimate post on her Instagram Tuesday marking one year since she checked herself into the hospital to help her detox.

But that choice was just the beginning of her recovery. She writes:

"I remember getting out of the hospital feeling like death, with a medical taper plan of meds and thinking, 'What have I done to myself?' I celebrated my 30th birthday 5 days later and I remember wanting to die."

Kaitlyn, whose real name is Celeste Bonin btw, goes on to explain that she was never even someone who took any drugs before her addiction:

"It's so crazy. You can have the world at your fingertips but end up destroying yourself if you're not careful."

Read all of Celeste's candid recollections of pretending to be happy, finally admitting she had a problem, and suffering through hell to fix it (below):

