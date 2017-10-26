Listen To This: A Cure For Loneliness

Ashley Judd was one of the first women to go on the record about Harvey Weinstein's predatory ways. Since then, over 50 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and/or assault.

To say that Miz Judd was the linchpin in the take down of the indie movie mogul would be an understatement. And while the A-lister has already shared her unsavory account with Weinstein in The New York Times, that doesn't mean she is done sharing her story.

On Thursday, Good Morning America aired a pre-taped interview Judd did with Diane Sawyer. For the sit down, the 49-year-old opened up about the sexual misconduct Harvey inflicted onto her and revealed how she prepared for the explosive exposé.

In regards to all of the craziness that's gone down since the Times piece dropped, Ashley noted:

[Image via ABC/WENN.]