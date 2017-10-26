Ashley Judd was one of the first women to go on the record about Harvey Weinstein's predatory ways. Since then, over 50 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and/or assault.

To say that Miz Judd was the linchpin in the take down of the indie movie mogul would be an understatement. And while the A-lister has already shared her unsavory account with Weinstein in The New York Times, that doesn't mean she is done sharing her story.

On Thursday, Good Morning America aired a pre-taped interview Judd did with Diane Sawyer. For the sit down, the 49-year-old opened up about the sexual misconduct Harvey inflicted onto her and revealed how she prepared for the explosive exposé.

In regards to all of the craziness that's gone down since the Times piece dropped, Ashley noted:

"First of all, I'm very blessed to be here, and I know that, so thank you. I didn't expect to be tearful, but it's been an absolutely tremendously moving two-and-a-half weeks."

Still, it took a bit for Ashley to build up the courage to speak out against Weinstein. After putting trust in her faith, Ashley turned to her parents, Naomi Judd and Michael Charles Ciminella, for advice. She continued:

"I talked with my dad and I talked with my mom, I told them what I was thinking about doing, and she said, ‘Go get him.'"

Ashley went on to reveal that she had "no warning" when it came to her encounter with Weinstein as she thought she was going to a "business appointment." Sadly, Judd quickly learned that the now-disgraced producer used these meetings in "his pattern of sexual predation." Apparently, that's just "how he rolled."

So sad. On her reluctance to speak out at first, the Kiss The Girls actress relayed:

"I don't know if I would have been believed, and who was I to tell? I knew it was disgusting. Was I going to tell the concierge who sent me up to the room?"

Fair enough. But hey, at least she's speaking out now!

Be sure to check out Ashley's FULL sit down with Diane for yourself (below). We promise, you won't want to miss this…

[Image via ABC/WENN.]

