Cardi B Gets Sued By Guy Claiming To Be Oral Sex Album Cover Model!

These expensive, but they ain't red bottoms!

According to TMZ, Cardi B is getting sued by a guy named Kevin Brophy who claims the Bodak Yellow rapper used his image for her Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 album cover without asking for permission!

As seen (above), the musician is getting pleasured by a shirtless guy with noticeable back tattoos.

Brophy — who never posed or signed off for the pic — claims the dude is 100% supposed to be him, as he's had that specific ink for 10 years.

Interesting enough, Kevin never saw the image until a friend told him he was the guy "cunnilinging [sic] this rapper called Cardi B."

Apparently, his own toddler son has seen the image, and wonders what his dad is doing to that mystery woman! AWKWARD!

He wants $5 million from Cardi and her managers.

[Image via KSR Group.]

Tags: cardi b, gangsta bitch music vol. 1, inked, kevin brophy, legal matters, music minute