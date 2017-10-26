Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Khloé K. T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Legal Matters, Inked, Cardi B >> Cardi B Gets Sued By Guy Claiming To Be Oral Sex Album Cover Model!

Cardi B Gets Sued By Guy Claiming To Be Oral Sex Album Cover Model!

10/26/2017 8:46 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteLegal MattersInkedCardi B

no title

These expensive, but they ain't red bottoms!

According to TMZ, Cardi B is getting sued by a guy named Kevin Brophy who claims the Bodak Yellow rapper used his image for her Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 album cover without asking for permission!

As seen (above), the musician is getting pleasured by a shirtless guy with noticeable back tattoos.

Related: Cardi B Gets Thrown Out Of An Albany Hotel

Brophy — who never posed or signed off for the pic — claims the dude is 100% supposed to be him, as he's had that specific ink for 10 years.

Interesting enough, Kevin never saw the image until a friend told him he was the guy "cunnilinging [sic] this rapper called Cardi B."

Apparently, his own toddler son has seen the image, and wonders what his dad is doing to that mystery woman! AWKWARD!

He wants $5 million from Cardi and her managers.

[Image via KSR Group.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Sam Smith Shares New Single 'Burning', His "Favourite" Song From His New Album
Next story »
See All Comments