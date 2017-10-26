Claire & Dave Crosby's Daddy-Daughter Performance Of A Whole New World On Ellen Is So Damn Cute — WATCH!

We don't want to be dramatic, but this is the cutest damn thing we've ever seen.

The Voice contestant Dave Crosby returned to Ellen on Thursday with his adorable daughter, Claire, for a performance of A Whole New World… and we'll let you know when we stop crying.

But before Claire took the stage, the five-year-old had amazing news to report to Ellen DeGeneres — her mom is expecting a baby! What… are these… feelings?!!?

Watch (below)!!

Wahh!!!

[Image via EllenTube.]

