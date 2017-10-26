Home Videos Photos Shop
Claire & Dave Crosby's Daddy-Daughter Performance Of A Whole New World On Ellen Is So Damn Cute — WATCH!

Claire & Dave Crosby's Daddy-Daughter Performance Of A Whole New World On Ellen Is So Damn Cute — WATCH!

10/26/2017

Dave and Claire Crosby

We don't want to be dramatic, but this is the cutest damn thing we've ever seen.

The Voice contestant Dave Crosby returned to Ellen on Thursday with his adorable daughter, Claire, for a performance of A Whole New World… and we'll let you know when we stop crying.

Related: Matt Damon Spills About His Daughter's Scary Run-In With A Jellyfish

But before Claire took the stage, the five-year-old had amazing news to report to Ellen DeGeneres — her mom is expecting a baby! What… are these… feelings?!!?

Watch (below)!!

Wahh!!!

[Image via EllenTube.]

