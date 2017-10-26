We honestly couldn't be prouder of the Disney Channel right now.

Why, you ask?? Well, because, the House of Mouse will be depicting a coming out journey for one tween character on Andi Mack.

Related: Sam Smith Confirms He's "Quite Happy" & Taken

According to a statement by the Disney Channel, a key character will realize he is gay and come out to his friends. This is the first time the network's tackled a coming out story — and it begins this Friday during Andi Mack's second season premiere.

So who will be coming out on the popular tween series?? It's said the character Cyrus Goodman, who is played by 15-year-old Joshua Rush, will be discovering his truth in the hour-long episode. On why the show is tackling this plot point, the Disney Channel explained:

"Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens' figuring out who they are. (Creator) Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it's appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity."

LOVES it. Apparently, the story arc will include the main character (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and Cyrus both dealing with their growing feelings for tween cutie Jonah Beck (played by Asher Angel).

The network's parent company, The Walt Disney Co. is standing by Andi Mack's creative decision as they noted in their own statement:

"Disney remains committed to continuing to create characters that are accessible and relatable to all children."

YASSS, KWEEN. Oh, and numerous LGBTQ groups have already sung the show's praises for this character development. In fact, GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis put it perfectly as she said:

"With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country. Television reflects the real life world and today that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on their favorite shows. Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion and there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus' story unfold."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. *Wipes away tears of joy*

[Image via Disney/Instagram.]

Tags: andi mack, asher angel, disney, disney channel, gay gay gay, glaad, heartwarming, inspiration, joshua rush, lgbt, peyton elizabeth lee, sarah kate ellis, social issues, terri minsky, tv news, young hollywood