Don Lemon Files Police Report After Receiving Violent Threats From Donald Trump Supporter

No one should ever be scared to call out injustice where they see it.

Don Lemon is a perfect example of this as he is taking the necessary measures to protect himself after his passionate response to Donald Trump's treatment of the slain soldier La David Johnson's widow, Myeshia.

ICYMI, the CNN anchor penned an open letter to POTUS on Tuesday, writing in part:

"Mr. Trump, please stop it. Please stop! Think of what Sgt. Johnson would want. You are putting his widow in the terrible position of having to fight for her dignity when she should be concentrating on taking care of herself, her health, her two children, and the one on the way."

He added:

"You're commander in chief, the President of the United States of America, the greatest country on Earth. Act like it. Act like you know that you're big enough not to have to win every fight or respond to every criticism. Act like you know where the high road is. Confident and secure people ask for help, and for forgiveness. Insecure people think they know everything and need no help."

Hear, hear!

This clearly didn't sit well with Trump's alt-right supporters, as Lemon has received concerning messages via social media that are a direct threat to his safety.

On Wednesday, the journalist took action by filing a police report detailing the aggravated harassment. The case could potentially be investigated as a hate crime.

To give you an idea, some of the racially-charged threats read:

"F*** you n***** can't wait to stab your neck"

"U r a pile of rotting Dogshit,racist,communist, socialist, Liberal moron asshole,i will find u U will pay.ill see u real soon…"

And the unidentified user's bio reportedly read:

"white nationalist conservative . pro gun anti islam anti terrorist anti leftist yes i HATE demorats,blm,antifa ,socialists. heavily armed racist.WLM."

An NYPD spokesperson said of the situation:

"It was harassment and they also made a threat. The person said, ‘I will find you real soon.' And called [Lemon] a f—— n-word. It's being investigated at this time."

We will keep you posted as the case progresses.

