Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair have come forward with their own allegations of sexual harassment against James Toback.

For those keeping count, over 200 women have spoken out about the director's predatory ways, including Julianne Moore!

In a Vanity Fair piece published on Thursday, the two actresses accused the 72-year-old of sexually harassing them after reading for a role in his 2001 movie Harvard Man.

Rachel described being 21 when she met with James at his hotel room after her first audition:

"Pretty quickly the conversation turned quite sexual and he said, 'You know, I just have to tell you. I have masturbated countless times today thinking about you since we met at your audition'... Then he went to the bathroom and left me with some literature to read about him. When he came back he said, 'I just jerked off in the bathroom thinking about you. Will you show me your pubic hair?' I said no."

She continued:

