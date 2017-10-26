Home Videos Photos Shop
Awwww — Ed Sheeran Approves Of Bestie Taylor Swift's 'Really Nice' Boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

Awwww — Ed Sheeran Approves Of Bestie Taylor Swift's 'Really Nice' Boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

Ed Sheeran TOTALLY approves of Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

During a chat with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, the hitmaker spilled his thoughts on his bestie's love, Joe Alwyn. Awwwww!

The Shape Of You singer shared:

"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude."

Glad to hear it! As for Ed's relationship with Tay Tay, the chart topper pals are as close as they've ever been. In fact, Sheeran has seen Taylor quiet a bit as she's been in the U.K. visiting her British beau:

"We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well."

So Taylor has her best friend AND her boyfriend nearby?? Looks like you CAN have it all!

