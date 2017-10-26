What a crock of BS!
Earlier this week, Lunenberg High junior Emily Nash (pictured above) beat runner-up Nico Ciolino at a Massachusetts golf tournament by four shots.
Sadly, the female golfer was denied the first-place trophy simply because of her gender!
According to rules from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association:
"Girls playing on a fall boys' team cannot be entered in the Boys Fall Individual Tournament. They can only play in the Boys Team Tournament. If qualified, they can play in the spring Girls Sectional and State Championships."
To add insult to injury, Nash won't be invited to next week's state tournament in Great Barrington, MA. Although Nico offered Emily his trophy, she politely declined.
While tournament director Kevin Riordan said the student and her coach were told the rules prior to the game (according to the Telegram), Emily's dad says otherwise.
Bob Nash wrote in a Facebook comment that his daughter "was not made aware that she couldn't win the tournament until after the round was over."
He adds:
"Her coaches were made aware of this rule before the tournament started and decided it was best not to inform Emily until the tournament ended. Emily played from the same tees as the boys and carried her bag, she was given no advantage for being female. When Emily found out she didn't win, she was disappointed but understood and never communicated anything negative toward the MIAA or any of her teammates or competitors."
See his full post (below):
