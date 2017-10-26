Former President George H.W. Bush isn't out of hot water just yet.

As we previously reported, the 41st President of the United States offered up an apology after Turn actress Heather Lind accused the politician of groping her during a photo opportunity. Miz Lind has also claimed that Bush told her "a dirty joke" following the ass grab.

And now, Heather isn't the only one speaking out, as actress Jordana Grolnick has since spoken up about her own unsavory experience with President Bush. Oh no.

According to Miz Grolnick, Bush copped a feel when they posed for a picture during the powerhouse's visit to the production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Jordana has since deleted a photo of the alleged moment off of her Instagram.

Grolnick went on to tell Deadspin that other actors warned her about George's "reputation" for groping during photos. At the time, she didn't take the warnings seriously. She shared:

"I guess I was thinking, ‘He's in a wheelchair, what harm could he do?'"

Thus, she was floored when Bush grabbed her from the behind as she stood next to him. Allegedly, the ex-POTUS also quipped:

"Do you want to know who my favorite magician is? David Cop-a-Feel!"

Ugh — and the joke isn't even good!! To make matters worst, George's wife Barbara Bush witnessed the whole thing and said something along the lines of:

"He's going to get himself put into jail!"

Smh.

In an attempt to downplay the situation, a spokesperson from Bush Sr.'s team claimed these awkward moments were the result of the 93-year-old being confined to a wheelchair. The rep previously shared:

"At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely."

Perhaps, George could just keep his hands to himself from now on?? Just a suggestion…

