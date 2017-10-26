Harvey Weinstein Sues The Weinstein Company After Sexual Harassment Scandal Fallout

Harvey Weinstein is taking legal action.

On Thursday, the disgraced movie producer filed a lawsuit against his former employer, The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother, Bob. As you know, the filmmaker has been removed from the company's board amid his sexual harassment scandal.

The former co-chairman is now seeking info that he believes will help defend himself (and potentially the company, too) against the damning allegations.

As you know, some of Harvey's accusers are going after TWC for facilitating or ignoring the businessman's gross behavior. The suit suggests there's information that protects the company from potential liability.

According to Reuters, Weinstein is requesting access to his emails in order to obtain messages that could exonerate him and TWC. Additionally, his legal team is looking into whether confidential information was leaked to the press and if the the board wrongfully fired him.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

